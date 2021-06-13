Humpy stunned in opening round

13 June 2021 02:53 IST

Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan stunned Koneru Humpy 14.5-7.5 in the opening match of the Women's Speed Chess championship on Saturday. The seventh-seeded Indian lost and thus was knocked out of the 16-player online event organised by FIDE and Chess.com.

Humpy got off to a bad start, losing the first game. The Kazakhstan player went on to take a 4-3 lead at the end of the segment played in the 5+1 time control. She increased the lead to 6.5-4.5 after the 3+1 games and then dominated the 1+1 segment.

Now that Humpy is out, India's hopes rest on Dronavalli Harika and R. Vaishali.

