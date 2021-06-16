Hawks rally past Sixers to level series

Los Angeles

16 June 2021 04:33 IST

Leonard-George combine helps Clippers rout Jazz

Trae Young poured in 25 points and added 18 assists as Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat Philadelphia 76ers in game four of their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Monday.

Young shot eight of 26 from the floor and drained three threes and had plenty of help from his supporting cast as all five Hawks starters finished in double figures to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

His 18 assists equalled a career high, but he also busted out from under the watchful eye of Sixers’ defensive specialist Ben Simmons. Simmons finished second this year in NBA defensive Player-of-the-Year voting to Utah's Rudy Gobert. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 62 points as Los Angeles Clippers breezed to a 118-104 win over the top-seeded Utah Jazz in game four of their Western Conference series.

The results (semifinals): EC: Atlanta Hawks 103 bt Philadelphia 76ers 100 (Series tied 2-2); WC: Los Angeles Clippers 118 bt Utah Jazz 104 (Series tied 2-2).