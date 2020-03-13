Harika stays in seventh place

Lausanne

13 March 2020 22:02 IST

Plays out a draw with Anna Muzychuk

Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika drew with Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk in the 10th round to remain seventh on the points table of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix chess tournament here. Harika has five points.

The Indian No.2 and Anna Muzychuk played out the draw in 31 moves in a Semi-Slav game late on Thursday. Also on five points with Harika are Mariya Muzychuk and Antoaneta Stefanova (Bulgaria).

Out of contention

Harika, who was in the lead in the middle part of the tournament, is out of contention for the top prize.

Defeats in rounds six and eight to Alexandra Kosteniuk and Antoaneta Stefanova respectively, have hurt the Indian’s chances after having picked up three points from the first four rounds.

Meanwhile, Georgian Nana Dzagnidze was joined at the top by Russian Alexandra Goryachkina. While Dzagnidze was held to a draw by Alina Kashlinskaya in the 10th round, Goryachkina humbled World champion Ju Wenjun in 36 moves.

The Chinese player had recently beaten Goryachkina to claim the world crown.

The results: (Tenth round): D. Harika 5 drew with Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 5.5; Alina Kashlinskaya (Rus) 5.5 drew with Nana Dzagnidze (Geo) 6.5; Antoaneta Stefanova (Bul) 5 bt Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 5; Zhansaya Abdumalik (Kaz) 6 bt Pia Cramling (Swe) 4; Alexandra Goryachkina (Rus) 5.5 bt Ju Wenjun (Chn) 4; Marie Sebag (Fra) 3.5 drew with Alexandra Kosteniuk (Rus) 3.5.