Hangzhou Asian Games | Indian men and women's chess teams clinch silver medals

October 07, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Hangzhou

The Indian men's and women's chess teams won silver medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 7, 2023

GM Harika Dronavalli, IM Vaishali Rameshbabu, IM Vantika Agrawal, and WGM Savitha Shri Baskar all won their games in a dominating fashion to beat South Korea 4-0 in the final round to finish with 15 match points.

The top-seeded Chinese team won its last round match against the UAE with a 4-0 margin to take the gold with 17/18 match points.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian men finished their campaign with a 3.5-0.5 win against the Philippines.

Top seeds Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, and Harikrishna Pentala all won their matches against their Filipino counterparts while R Praggnanandhaa drew his game to finish second behind gold winners Iran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.