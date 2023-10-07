ADVERTISEMENT

Hangzhou Asian Games | Indian men and women's chess teams clinch silver medals

October 07, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Hangzhou

While China won the gold in the women’s event, Iran emerged champions in the men’s event.

PTI

Indian men chess team clinched the silver during the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 7, 2023. Twitter/@chesscom.in

The Indian men's and women's chess teams won silver medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 7, 2023

GM Harika Dronavalli, IM Vaishali Rameshbabu, IM Vantika Agrawal, and WGM Savitha Shri Baskar all won their games in a dominating fashion to beat South Korea 4-0 in the final round to finish with 15 match points.

Indian womenmen chess team clinched the silver during the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 7, 2023. Twitter/@chesscom.in

The top-seeded Chinese team won its last round match against the UAE with a 4-0 margin to take the gold with 17/18 match points.

The Indian men finished their campaign with a 3.5-0.5 win against the Philippines.

Top seeds Arjun Erigaisi, D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, and Harikrishna Pentala all won their matches against their Filipino counterparts while R Praggnanandhaa drew his game to finish second behind gold winners Iran.

CONNECT WITH US