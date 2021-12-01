Ghosal helps India men edge Pakistan; women lose to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR

01 December 2021 21:24 IST

Saurav Ghosal helped the Indian men’s team defeat Pakistan 2-1 and stay atop Pool A in the Asian team squash championships on Wednesday.

Requiring a win in the third and deciding tie, Ghosal rallied to beat Tayyab Aslam9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8.

India will take on Indonesiain its last group match on Thursday.

Earlier, Malaysia defeated India 2-1 in a women’s Pool B match. Now, India has to beat Iran on Thursday to make it to the knock-out (semifinals).

The results:

Men: Pool A: India bt Pakistan 2-1 (Ramit Tandon bt Muhammad Asim Khan 11-5, 11-9, 14-12; Mahesh Mangaonkar lost to Nasir Iqbal 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 7-11; Saurav Ghosal bt Tayyab Aslam 9-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-8).

India bt Japan 3-0 (Ghosal bt Ryosei Kobayashi 12-14, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6; Tandon bt Tomotako Endo 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Mangaonkar bt Naoki Hayashi 11-0, 11-1, 12-10).

Women: Pool B:

Malaysia bt India 2-1 (Rachel Arnold lost to Joshna Chinappa 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11; Aifa Azman bt Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-9, 11-4, 11-7; Ainaa Amani Ampandi bt Urwashi Joshi 11-5, 11-9, 11-8).