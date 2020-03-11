First thing we need to change are the cars: Aditya

Aditya Patel and Vijay Shankar.

The co-founder of the X1 racing league, Indian racer Aditya Patel said new cars would be run in the upcoming season and that one round, as street racing, might be held at a different venue if the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) is unavailable.

BIC and Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) hosted the league’s inaugural season last year. Mechanical issues were reported with the cars used last season.

“We’ve kind of dissected everything, and realised the first thing we need to change are the cars. We are speaking to multiple people in India and abroad. I think, by the end of next month, we should have an idea [as to] in which direction we are going,” he said on the sidelines of the CII Tamil Nadu Fitness & Sports Summit 2020 at the Taj Coromandel here on Tuesday.

“They [the cars] were tested. They came from abroad, actually. And that guy is reputed to have run these cars for many years. He has one of the most successful teams. But we’re still waiting for the final report to come, as to what the issues with the cars were.

“We’re just waiting for the BIC to come back with their verdict by the end of this month. Because, they have some issues.”