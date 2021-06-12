Embiid helps Sixers roll over Hawks

Los Angeles

12 June 2021 22:26 IST

Suns stretches series lead to 3-0

Joel Embiid finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Philadelphia 76ers snapped Atlanta Hawks’ 13-game winning streak at home with a 127-111 win in game three of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series.

The teams split the first two games in Philadelphia, but the Sixers dominated on Friday to grab a 2-1 series lead.

In Denver, Devin Booker scored 28 points and Chris Paul added 27 and eight assists as Phoenix Suns seized a 3-0 lead over the Nuggets with a 116-102 victory.

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, who received his MVP award before the game, had 32 points.

The results (semifinals): EC: Philadelphia 76ers 127 bt Atlanta Hawks 111 (Sixers lead series 2-1). WC: Denver Nuggets 102 lost to Phoenix Suns 116 (Suns lead series 3-0).