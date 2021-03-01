Table Tennis | Desai, Batra post wins

Doha

01 March 2021 22:51 IST

Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai made an impressive return to the international circuit by registering victories in their respective qualifying round-2 matches at the World Table Tennis Contender series on Monday.

Batra registered a 12-10, 14-12, 11-8 victory over Spain's Sofia-Xuan Zhang in women's singles, while World No. 73 Desai notched up an easy 11-5, 12-10, 11-6 win over compatriot Anthony Amalraj to progress to the third round of the men's singles qualifiers.

The season-opener is also the first international tournament Indian players are participating in after the coronavirus-forced break.

Advertising

Advertising

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Mudit Dani and Diya Chitale suffered defeats in their singles qualifying round matches.