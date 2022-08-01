Commonwealth Games boxing: Amit and Hussamuddin post authoritative wins

India’s Amit Panghal, right, lands one on Namri Berri of Vanuatu during the men’s over 48kg-51kg (Flyweight) Round of 16 fight on day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena on August 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

August 01, 2022 19:38 IST

Sagar’s spectacular display of power and aggression proves too much for Cameroon’s Maxime Njieyo

World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (51kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) recorded authoritative wins to move into the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories in the boxing arena of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Rookie southpaw Sagar Ahlawat (92kg) also scripted a fine victory on Sunday night to reach the last-eight.

A clinical Amit registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Vanuatu’s Namri Berri in a first round match. The decorated Indian will face Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Wide difference in class

Amit underscored the wide difference in class between him and his opponent. He exhibited his excellent footwork and moved in and out of Berri’s grasp to land punches at will.

The diminutive southpaw was hardly distracted after dropping his gum-shield in the opening round, and explored different angles to execute his jabs and combinations.

Teasing evasive skills

The Indian’s teasing evasive skills not only denied his rival clean shots, but also frustrated him throughout the lopsided contest.

India’s Hussamuddin Mohammed and Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh exchange punches during their men’s over 54kg- 57kg (featherweight) Round of 16 fight on day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena on August 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hussamuddin was too good for Bangladesh’s Md. Salim Hossain, who boxed too cautiously throughout the bout.

The experienced Indian showed his fine counter-punching skills as he mixed his head and body shots well without giving away anything.

Hussamuddin will take on Namibian Tryagain Ndevelo in the next round on Wednesday.

Take that! India’s Sagar Ahlawat, right, makes his punch count against Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo in the men’s over 92kg (super heavyweight) round of 16 bout on day three of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the NEC Arena on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sagar made a spectacular display of his power and aggression to outwit Cameroon’s Maxime Njieyo 5-0 in his debut international match.

The fearless Sagar delivered booming punches with his fast hands to move into the round of eight. He will meet Seychelles’ Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Keddy Agnes on Thursday.