CWG 2022 | Saket Sargar gets silver; Gururaja Poojary settles for bronze

India’s Sanket Sargar in action at the men’s 55kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 30, 2022 16:07 IST

With Saket Sargar and Gururaja Poojary win, India’s medal tally went up to two on day 2

After the silver of Saket Sargar in the 55kg weightlifting event, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze in the 61kg event, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, on July 30, 2022.

Gururaja Poojary was leading the table after the lift of 148 kg in the second clean and jerk attempt.

In the third attempt, Gururaja Poojary confirmed India a medal. At the end, Gururaja Poojary settled for bronze with a total 269kg. With this India's medal tally went to two (one silver and one bronze).

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will be seen in action at the 49kg event later in the day.

Earlier, Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55kg category.

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts came in the way, as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals, including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honours in their respective events.