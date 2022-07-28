Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Pranati biggest medal hope for India in gymnastics

Y. B. SarangiJuly 28, 2022 22:43 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 22:43 IST

Two-time Asian championships bronze medallist in vault, Pranati Nayak, will be the biggest medal hope for India at the gymnastics arena of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Pranati, who won her second Asian medal in Doha last month with a total score of 13.367, would like to improve her performance a notch to be in with a chance to land a medal at the Games after Dipa Karmakar.

Other than Pranati, Protishta Samanta is capable of reaching the vault final. Ruthuja Nataraj is the other member of the women’s artistic team.

Among men, rookie Satyajit Mondal, who took the fifth place in vault in the World Challenge Cup in Croatia last month with a score of 13.983, may reach the final.

Yogeshwar Singh, who is better in floor exercises and vault, and Saif Tamboli, who is good in parallel bars, are the other members of the men’s side.

The Indian men will be seen in action first as the men’s team final and individual qualification events are scheduled on Friday.

Bavleen Kaur is the lone rhythmic gymnast representing the country.

