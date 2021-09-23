Chirag & Satwik withdraw from Sudirman Cup

New Delhi

23 September 2021 04:32 IST

The Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has pulled out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team championships on medical grounds.

The World No. 10 pair was part of the 12-member Indian team announced by the Badminton Association of India for the prestigious event to be held from September 26 to October 3 in Finland.

“Chirag and Satwik have withdrawn on medical grounds as the former is not well,” a BAI source told PTI.

“It is also uncertain if they will participate in the Thomas Cup which will be held after the Sudirman Cup. It will be subject to Chirag's recovery from illness.”

The Thomas and Uber Cup will be held from October 9 to 17 at Aarhus in Denmark.