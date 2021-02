Chautala stays as TTFI president

CHANDIGARH

25 February 2021 03:51 IST

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Table Tennis Association of India (TTFI) for another four-year term at Panchkula on Wednesday.

For the post of secretary, M.P. Singh made way for Arun Banerjee while Gurpreet Singh became the treasurer, a post vacated by Banerjee.

For all 22 posts, the decision was unanimous.

Mr. Dhanraj Choudhary was named the chief executive officer (CEO), M. P. Singh takes over from Choudhary as advisor, and V.K. Bawa will be the chief financial officer.

The following committees and their chairmen were also finalised: Technical Committee: N. Ganeshan; Athletes Commission: Manjit Dua; Ethics Commission: Prem Verma; Arbitration Committee: Justice Nawab Singh.

The office-bearers are: President: Dushyant Chautala (Haryana). Senior vice-presidents: Sanjay Singh (Bihar) and Rajeev P. Bodas (Maharashtra). Vice-presidents: Chiranjib Choudhury (Meghalaya), Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Delhi), Rabindra Kumar Parida (Odisha), Sharad Shukla (Chhattisgarh), V. Bhaskar Ram (Andhra), P. Prakash Raju (Telangana) and Om Soni (Madhya Pradesh). Secretary general: Arun Kumar Banerjee (Uttar Pradesh). Senior joint secretary: Yash Pal Rana (Himachal Pradesh). Treasurer: Gurpreet Singh. Joint secretary: Prakash Tulpule (Maharashtra), Jai Kumar Sinha (Jharkhand), Jayesh Acharya (Madhya Pradesh), Sailoliana Sailo (Mizoram) and A. Radhika (Kerala).

Executive members: Prince Vipon (Uttarakhand), Rajan Sharma (J&K), Kuber Bhandari (Sikkim) and Kanchan Basak (Maharashtra).