Carlsen survives scare

11 February 2021 23:36 IST

Magnus Carlsen survived back-to-back defeats at the hands of the fearless Russian Daniil Dubov in the rapid games before winning the decider Armageddon game to enter the semifinals of the $100,000 Opera Euro Rapid online chess on Wednesday.

Wesley So blanked Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2-0 to emerge as the most impressive winner of the day. He takes on Teimour Radjabov who won the blitz tie-breaker against Anish Giri.

The results (quarterfinals, set two rapid games): Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 2.5-0.5; (tie-breaker blitz: Carlsen drew with Dubov 1-1; Armadeggon Game: Carlsen wins); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm) 2-2, Vachier qualifies; Wesley So (USA) bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 2-0; Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2-2 (tie-breaker: Radjabov wins 1.5-0.5).

