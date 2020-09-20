St. Louis online chess | Carlsen, So share title; Hari tied seventh

NEW DELHI

20 September 2020 22:26 IST

P. Harikrishna finished tied seventh and collected $14,000 in the St. Louis rapid and blitz online chess tournament on Saturday.

Wesley So won the last three rounds, including the final one against Harikrishna, to tie with Magnus Calrsen for the title, worth $45,000 for both players.

Final standings:

1-2. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Wesley So (USA) (24 points each); 3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 21); 4-5. Levon Aronian (Arm), Alexander Grischuk (Rus) (18.5).

6. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 18); 7-8. P. Harikrishna, Jeffery Xiong (USA) (15.5); 9-10. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) and Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA) (12.5).