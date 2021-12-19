BWF World Championships | Srikanth loses to Loh Kean Yew, bags silver

Huelva (Spain)

19 December 2021 20:32 IST

Srikanth still etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals

K. Srikanth’s fine run at the BWF World badminton championship ended with a silver-medal finish after he lost the men’s singles summit clash to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22 here on Sunday.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth lost the first game, after leading 9-3, in just 16 minutes.

Hard-fought

He fought better in the second game but Loh was too good on the day.

The 24-year-old Loh had stunned World No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the first round.

Nevertheless, Srikanth still etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the final of the championships after his come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen on Saturday.

Second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan clinched the women’s title beating World No. 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-11 in 39 minutes.

Earlier on Saturday, Srikanth staged a remarkable comeback to down young compatriot Lakshya Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the semifinals to enter the summit clash.

The results (finals): Men: Loh Kean Yew (Sgp) bt K. Srikanth 21-15, 22-20. Doubles: Takuro Hoki & Yugo Kobayashi (Jpn) bt He Ji Ting & Tan Qiang 21-12, 21-18.

Women: Akane Yamaguchi bt Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe) 21-14, 21-11. Doubles: Cheng Qing Chen & Jia Yi Fan bt Lee So-hee & Shin Seung-chan (Kor) 21-16, 21-17.

Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh & Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Tha) bt Yuta Watanabe & Arisa Higashino (Jpn) 21-13, 21-14.