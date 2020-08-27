BWF reschedules World Tour events

27 August 2020 17:59 IST

With no noticeable change in the situation following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has decided to scrap the already-announced events on the World Tour and hold just two events each on yet-to-be-finalised dates in Europe and Asia.

As per a BWF announcement on Thursday, Thomas Cup and Uber Cup team events were on schedule from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark.

In the following two weeks, the players will play Denmark Open 1 and Denmark Open 2 in Odense, as part of the European leg of the World Tour.

The two-week break will help players move to Asia in compliance with the travel advisory and the quarantine protocols. Thereafter, Asia Open 1 and Asia Open 2 will be held in successive weeks.

These events will be followed by the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. The venue and dates of events in Asia will be announced in due course.