Bucks go 3-0 up on the Heat

Stepping up: Khris Middleton rose to the occasion for Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

MIAMI

28 May 2021 22:25 IST

Lakers & Nuggets take a 2-1 lead over Suns & Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists as a surging Milwaukee Bucks beat host Miami Heat 113-84 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. The Bucks will try for a sweep on Saturday in Miami.

Behind another strong defensive performance, host Los Angeles Lakers smothered Phoenix Suns for a 109-95 victory and a 2-1 series lead in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 34 points.

Nikola Jokic had 36 points as the visiting Denver Nuggets beat Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round series. Nuggets lead 2-1.

Advertising

Advertising

The results: Bucks 113 bt Heat 84. Bucks led 3-0; Lakers 109 bt Suns 95. Lakers lead 2-1; Nuggets 120 bt Trail Blazers 115. Nuggets lead 2-1.