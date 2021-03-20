Bronze for Zareen, Solanki

New Delhi

20 March 2021

Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Gaurav Solanki (57kg) were beaten in the semifinals on Friday and will return with bronze medals from the Bosphorus boxing tournament in Istanbul.

Zareen, who defeated World champions Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia and Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in her last two bouts, lost 5-0 to Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey. Solanki lost 5-0 to Argentina's Nirco Cuello.

