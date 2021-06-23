Batra expects a good show in Tokyo

Thiruvananthapuram:

23 June 2021 23:01 IST

IOA president Narinder Batra has once again reiterated that India's medal tally will touch double figures in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking during the Olympic Day celebrations organised by Kerala Olympic Association (KOA), Batra said with the Tokyo Olympics just a month away the countdown has started and he expects an unprecedented show from the Indian contingent in Tokyo.

"We have won about 70 quota places which is good. Our athletes are training hard despite the restrictions imposed due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. They are well prepared and I expect our medal tally to cross two digits,'' he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He also said that India will be sending a 190 member contingent for the Olympics which will include 120 sportspersons and around 70 officials.