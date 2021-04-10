Augusta Masters | Zalatoris, Harman close the gap

Augusta

10 April 2021 23:12 IST

Cut Rose’s lead to one stroke; top guns troop out

Top-ranked defending champion Dustin Johnson has more time to prepare for next week's US PGA Heritage Classic than he really wanted after missing the cut at the 85th Masters on Friday.

Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy also failed to reach the weekend for only the second time in 13 trips to Augusta National.

Four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, who battled to play after right knee surgery a month ago, also failed to make the cut.

Koepka and Johnson both shot 75 to finish five-over 149, while McIlroy was 150 after a closing 74.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose squandered a four-shot advantage, then birdied three of the last six holes to seize a one-stroke lead after the second round. The 40-year-old Englishman overcame a nightmare start to fire a level par 72 and stand on seven-under 137.

Will Zalatoris, who could become the first Masters debutant winner since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, and Brian Harman shared second on 138. Zalatoris birdied the last three holes to shoot 68 and likely put himself in Saturday's last group, while Harman birdied 17 and 18 to shoot 69.

American Matthew Wolff was disqualified for returning an incorrect scorecard.

Top scores: 137: Justin Rose 65, 72; 138: Will Zalatoris 70, 68, Brian Harman 69, 69; 139: Marc Leishman 72, 67, Jordan Spieth 71, 68.