ADVERTISEMENT

Asian TT Championships: India’s Manav Thakkar bows out in pre-quarterfinals

September 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

With Manav’s exit, India’s presence in the continental championships came to an end

Sports Bureau

In the third round, Manav had upset Kao Cheng-Jui. | Photo Credit: File photo: FARUQUI AM

India’s Manav Thakkar went down to third-seeded Ma Long of China 9-11, 10-12, 5-11 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the 26th-ITTF Asian table tennis championships in Pyeongchang (South Korea) on Friday.

With Manav’s exit, India’s presence in the continental championships came to an end. In the third round, Manav had upset Kao Cheng-Jui, World No.33.

Earlier in the day, Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan lost in the men’s singles third round. Then, the women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee bowed out in the quarterfinals.

The results (third round):

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Men singles: (pre-quarterfinals): Ma Long bt Manav Thakkar 11-9, 12-10, 11-5; (third round): Manav Thakkar bt Kao Cheng-Jui (Tpe) 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7; Jaehyun An (Kor) bt G. Sathiyan 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 13-11; Yuta Tanaka (Jpn) bt Sharath Kamal 11-8, 11-8, 11-7.

Women: singles: (third round): Orawan Paranang (Tha) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 11-9, 11-6, 11-4; Xington Chen (Chn) bt Ayhika Mukherjee 2-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-3; doubles (Quarterfinals): Manyu Wang & Meng Chen (Chn) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee 11-5, 13-11, 12-10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

table tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US