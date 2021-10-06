Archery | Abhishek and Jyothi triumph

Crack shots: Jyothi and Abhishek with the targets showing their impeccable display.

The two shoot 150 in the summit clash against Mohit and Muskan respectively

In an unprecedented finish to the compound competitions, Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha shot perfect scores of 150 in their respective gold medal matches to emerge as the men’s and women’s champions respectively at the 40th NTPC National archery championships here on Wednesday.

It was a commendable show from both the archers — who bagged a mixed team silver in the World championships in Yankton, USA, recently — as they overcame fatigue to give their best.

It was Jyothi’s first 150 at the Nationals, while it was Abhishek’s first on a podium setting at the domestic level.

Jyothi scored 15 consecutive 10s to record a 150-146 win over Muskan Kirar in the women’s final. Jyothi maintained her composure to hit the yellow zone consistently. “It was tough. I was not able to sleep after coming from the USA. Still, I wanted to do well,” said Jyothi.

Muskan had equalled Mexican Linda Ochoa-Anderson’s women’s World record of hitting 11Xs, including her last nine shots, while scoring 150 in her semifinal match against Raginee Marko.

Abhishek handled the pressure well to post a 150-141 win over youngster Mohit in the men’s summit clash.

All India Police, comprising Bhagwan Das and Monali Jadhao, upset Delhi, consisting of Abhishek and Pragati, 155-152 for the mixed team crown.

The results: Compound: Men: Final: Abhishek Verma (Del) bt Mohit (Har) 150-141; Third place: Aman Saini (Del) bt Mohan Bhardwaj (SSCB) 145-143.

Women: Final: V. Jyothi Surekha (PSPB) bt Muskan Kirar (MP) 150-141; Third place: Raginee Marko (MP) bt Pragati (Del) 147-147 (Shoot-off: 10-9).

Mixed team: Final: AIP bt Delhi 155-152; Third place: Madhya Pradesh bt Maharashtra 157-154.