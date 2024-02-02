Amit, Ishneet, Sachin move to semifinals of Boxam International

February 02, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Indian boxers Amit Kumar (63.5kg) and Ishmeet Singh (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Boxam International Tournament in La Nucia, Spain with contrasting victories.

Sachin Kumar (80kg) too moved to the last four stage after receiving a walkover from Spain's Pablo Coy Bernal.

Amit put up a brilliant performance as he eked out a stunning 3-2 split decision win to defeat Mexico’s Miguel Angel Martinez, who has already qualified for the Paris Olympics in the light welterweight category.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will face Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in semifinal.

Ishmeet too registered a split decision win in the quarterfinal. He knocked out local pugilist Didac Lopez Gomez 4-1 to set up a last four clash with Poland's Michal Jarlinski.

However, it was the end of the road for Bilal Mohammed (54kg), Dikshyant Dahiya (60kg) and Rubal Sindh Dhanda (67kg) after dissapointing quartefinals losses.

While Bilal suffered a third round RSC defeat to Portugal's Marcio Cardodo, Dikshyant lost by a 5-0 unanimous decision to Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan and Dhanda suffered a 1-4 defeat to Mateusz Grejber of Poland.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT