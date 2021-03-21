Other SportsBIRMINGHAM 21 March 2021 22:52 IST
All England Open | Zii Jia, Okuhara triumph
Updated: 21 March 2021 22:52 IST
Japanese teams sweep doubles titles
Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara claimed the men’s and women’s singles crowns at the All England Open here on Sunday.
Zii Jia dethroned Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 to claim his maiden crown in a marathon that lasted 74 minutes.
Earlier, former champion Okuhara got the better of Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-12, 21-16 in 44 minutes.
Other results:
Doubles: Men: Yuta Watanabe & Hiroyuki Endo bt Keigo Sonoda & Takesh Kamura 21-15, 17-21, 21-11.
Women: Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara bt Sayaka Hirota & Yuki Fukushima 21-18, 21-6.
Mixed doubles: Yuta Watanabe & Arisa Higashino & Misaki Matsutomo & Yuk Kaneko 21-14, 21-13.
