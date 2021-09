After gold in 10 m rifle event, Lekhara wins 50 m bronze; first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50 m rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had won earlier in the 10 m rifle event. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lekhara had become the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold by claiming the top honours in the 10 m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Trailblazing shooter Avani Lekhara on September 3 became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50 m rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had won earlier in the ongoing Games here.

The 19-year-old Lekhara qualified second for the event with a score of 1176, including 51 inner 10s.

In the fiercely contested finals, Lekhara totalled 445.9 to finish ahead of Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik, who let slip her grip on the medal spot with a poor third shot of 9.9 in the elimination.

The Jaipur-based shooter, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, had fired a world record equalling total of 249.6, which was also a new Paralympic record.

Joginder Singh Sodhi is the only other Indian to win multiple medals in the same edition of the Games. Sodhi won a silver and two bronze medals in the 1984 Paralympics. His silver came in shot put, while the two bronze medals were won in discus and javelin throw events.

The gold in the September 3 event was claimed by China’s Zhang Cuiping with a new Games record of 457.9, while German Natascha Hiltrop took the silver with a 457.1 in the final.

Athletes in SH1 Rifle have an impairment in their legs, including amputations and paraplegia. Some athletes compete in a seated position, while others compete in a standing position.

Lekhara started shooting on the insistence of her father in 2015 at a city shooting range.

"She was angry at her condition and hardly had a desire to talk to anyone. For a change, I used to take her to JDA shooting range in Jagatpura, Jaipur where she developed interest in shooting," her father Praveen Lekhara had told PTI after the gold medal she won in 10m air rifle competition.

The youngster was also inspired by Olympic gold-medallist rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra after reading his autobiography, which was a gift from her father.

A student of law, Lekhara made her debut for India in 2017 World Cup in Al Ain, UAE.

In the men's event 50m Rifle 3P, Deepak failed to qualify for the finals after finishing 18th with a score of 1114.

With Lekhara's bronze, India's medal tally has risen to 12.

The country has won two gold, six silver and four bronze medals so far, an unprecedented and truly remarkable performance given that its combined haul for all previous Games stood at 12 before this.