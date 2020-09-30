AFI’s revised calendar

NEW DELHI

30 September 2020 23:45 IST

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has scheduled the first-ever National Open Throws Championships on October 26 and 27 at Patiala, marking the resumption of its calendar for 2020.

The revised calendar includes the zonal junior National championships and the junior National at Ranchi. The first major competition will be the Indian GP at Thiruvananthapuram on Feb. 12, followed by two more the same month. The Federation Cup will be held from March 10 to 14.

