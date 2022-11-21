Abhay tames Zahed to take the honours

November 21, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - JODHPUR

Abhay Singh silenced top seed Zahed Salem with a high quality fare for a 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 victory in the final of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Umaid Bhawan Palace here on Monday.

Having won the Chennai leg, it was the second successive triumph in the Indian circuit for Abhay, who was a class act in the final and courageous in tackling an opponent of high intensity.

Winning the first game set the tempo for Abhay, and even though Salem came back strongly in the second to take a 5-0 lead, Abhay was able to match and push forward at crucial stages for a hard-earned victory.

“I am happy that so many people came to watch the final on a Monday. Am glad that you have an Indian champion”, said Abhay, thrilled with his victory.

The secretary-general of the national federation, Cyrus Poncha congratulated Abhay for his hard work and fine execution, predicting that he would soon be in the top-75 of the world.

The packed gathering around the glass court was treated to a brilliant fare right through the gripping contest, and the fans responded warmly with spontaneous rounds of applause, appreciating the efforts of both the players.

In the women’s final, World junior champion Amina Orfi of Egypt beat top seed Aira Azman of Malaysia 11-6, 11-9, 12-10, stepping up her game to be home in quick time.

“I want to be in the top-50 soon. It is a different game from the juniors. They play with a lot of patience”, said Amina, the youngest player in the tournament.

The Yuvrani of Jodhpur, Gayatri Rajye was the chief guest and presented the trophies.

The results (finals): Men: Abhay Singh bt Zahed Salem (Egy) 13-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Women: Amina Orfi (Egy) bt Aira Azman (Mas) 11-6, 11-9, 12-10.