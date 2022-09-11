Ahamed and Arunagiri clinch a double each

Sports Reporter

Dipak Ragav S 10163
September 11, 2022 18:31 IST

Chennai

K.Y. Ahamed and Prabhu Arunagiri notched up a double each while Rohan Ramesh (Axor Sparks Racing) and Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1) scored contrasting victories as the fourth round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 concluded at the Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.

Ahamed, the winner of race one on Saturday, led a 1-2 finish for Petronas TVS Racing in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category on Sunday while Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha) ground out a thrilling win, his second of the weekend, in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class.

The fifth and final round will be held from September 30 to Oct. 2 at the MIC.

Provisional results (all six laps unless mentioned):

National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) 15min, 12.117s); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) 15:12.208; 3. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1) 15:22.655.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha) 15:46.872; 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) 15:47.054; 3. K.Y. Ahamed (15:47.342).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-2): 1. Rohan Ramesh (Axor Sparks Racing) 13:06.392; 2. Sarvesh Balappa (Axor) 13:06.633; 3. P. Vignesh Goud (Private) 13:07.152.

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (RACR) 10:58.104; 2. Jagruti Penkar (Axor) 10:58.298; 3. Jagathishree (Pacer) 11:05.958.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Kavin Quintal (18:25.485); 2. P. Mohsin (18:46.045); 3. Shyam Sundar (18:46.212).

Novice (CBR 150, Race-2): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (12:55.276); 2. Siddesh Sawant (12:55.991); 3. Rajender Beedani (13:12.555).

Hornet 2.0 (Support event, Race-2): 1. Allwin Xavier (13:30.607); 2. G. Balaji (13:31.402); 3. Romario John (13:31.405).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (Apache RR 310, Race-1): 1. Rahil Pillarisetty (11:43.069); 2. P. Ananthraj (11:43.111); 3. I. Venkatesan (11:44.644). Race-2: 1. Rahil Pillarisetty (11:46.580); 2. P. Mohan Babu (11:49.351); 3. P. Ananthraj (11:49.353).

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (12:36.605); 2. R.S. Abdul Basim (12:44.161); 3. Shreyas Hareesh (12:52.597);

Lani Zena Fernandez, the winner of the girls (Stock 165cc) race.
Prabhu Arunagiri en route to winning the Pro-Stock 165cc Open Race-2.
