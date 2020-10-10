Wolff exit may mark downturn for Hamilton, feels Rosberg

Nurburgring

10 October 2020 22:40 IST

Nico Rosberg has warned that if Toto Wolff quits as the Mercedes chief, it could have an effect on Lewis Hamilton’s future and mark a downturn for the team. Wolff has guided Mercedes to six consecutive constructors’ titles, but hinted that he is ready to move on.

Rosberg believes Wolff’s uncertain future is a reason for Hamilton’s reluctance to sign a new contract.

Rosberg also suggested that four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will have a good opportunity to rebuild his career and reputation at Aston Martin.

Advertising

Advertising