MotorsportNurburgring 10 October 2020 22:40 IST
Wolff exit may mark downturn for Hamilton, feels Rosberg
Updated: 10 October 2020 22:40 IST
Nico Rosberg has warned that if Toto Wolff quits as the Mercedes chief, it could have an effect on Lewis Hamilton’s future and mark a downturn for the team. Wolff has guided Mercedes to six consecutive constructors’ titles, but hinted that he is ready to move on.
Rosberg believes Wolff’s uncertain future is a reason for Hamilton’s reluctance to sign a new contract.
Rosberg also suggested that four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will have a good opportunity to rebuild his career and reputation at Aston Martin.
