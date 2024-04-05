Vettel would be amazing option for Mercedes, says Hamilton

April 05, 2024 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - SUZUKA, Japan

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday that retired four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel would be an "amazing option" for Mercedes as they look to fill the Briton's seat next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vettel, 36, told Sky Sports television on Wednesday that he was "potentially" in the market for a 2025 comeback and was talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and others.

"I would love for Seb to come back and I think he would be an amazing option for the team," Hamilton, who joins Ferrari next season, told a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the German driver would be good fit for the German manufacturer and that Vettel's racing pedigree and values would push forward a team trying to revive the form that delivered seven back-to-back drivers championships between 2014 and 2020.

Mercedes last had a German driver with Nico Rosberg, who retired after winning the 2016 world championship

Seven-times world champion Hamilton has previously described Vettel as his favourite Formula One rival over the years. Vettel finished runner up to Hamilton in 2017 and 2018 before calling time on his career at the end of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vettel recently tested a Porsche Penske Le Mans hypercar and could debut in that 24-hour race.

Hamilton's Mercedes team mate George Russell also said it would be good to see Vettel back on the track.

"Sebastian's a great person ... For sure his personality is missed on the grid and I think it's important that we have the best 20 drivers in the world all competing for race wins and championships," he said.

"I'm really happy and open to have anybody as my team mate, whether it's a world champion or a rookie it doesn't change how I go about my business."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.