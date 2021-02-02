MotorsportHAMPI 02 February 2021 22:10 IST
TVS Racing riders reign
TVS Racing’s R. Nataraj won the INRC title in the Group A upto 500cc category and teammate Samuel Jacob claimed the Super Sport Group B upto 260cc category in the final event of the season held here recently.
The team’s other riders, Pinkesh Thakkar won the Group B Scooter Class while Aishwarya Pissay won the Group B Ladies Class.
The team also won the Tuners Trophy in all classes.
