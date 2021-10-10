Turkish Grand Prix | Bottas notches up first win of the season

Refreshing feeling! Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas celebrates after driving to his first win in more than a year.

ISTANBUL

10 October 2021 22:58 IST

Verstappen finishes second to take championship lead; tyre stop costs Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while an unhappy Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, 24, was runner-up and 14.584 seconds behind the Finn at a wet Istanbul Park to overturn a two-point deficit to Hamilton and drive away six points clear with six races remaining.

Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished third with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth and ahead of seven-times World champion Hamilton, who had started 11th due to an engine penalty.

“It’s been a while, but feels good. I think from my side probably one of the best races I’ve had ever,” said Bottas

The victory was the Finn’s first since Russia in September last year.

Verstappen, who started on the front row, had a quiet race and said it had all been about tyre management.

“I’m happy to be on the podium. I think it’s been close the whole year and I’m pretty sure in Austin it will be a good battle with Mercedes, so we just have to keep pushing, keep trying,” he said.

The U.S. Grand Prix in Texas is the next race on Oct. 24.

Hamilton might have also been on the podium but Mercedes called him in, against his judgement, for a late stop from third place for a fresh set of intermediate tyres with the track drying.

“We shouldn’t have come in man. Massive (tyre) graining. I told you,” said the angry Briton in heated radio exchanges as he realised he had lost two places in the pits.

He pointed out afterwards that Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who finished 10th, had managed to make one set of tyres last the entire race.

Had he stayed out and kept third, Hamilton would be only a point behind Verstappen.

“We thought we could finish third without stopping or, if a dry line emerged, maybe going to a soft tyre,” said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

“Then we saw Leclerc dropping off and Lewis was dropping off and it was clear we wouldn’t make it to the end.”

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was voted driver of the day for going from the back of the grid, due to power unit penalties, to eighth for Ferrari.

The results: 1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1:31.04.103; 2.Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 14.584; 3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) 33.471; 4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 37.814; 5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 41.812; 6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 44.292; 7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 47.213; 8. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 51.526; 9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1.22.018; +1 lap: 10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine); 11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo); 12. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo); 13. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren); 14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri); 15. George Russell (Williams); 16. Fernando Alonso (Alpine); 17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams); 18. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin); +2 laps: 19. Mick Schumacher (Haas); 20. Nikita Mazepin (Haas).

Standings: Drivers: 1. Verstappen 262.5; 2. Hamilton 256.5; 3. Bottas 177; 4. Norris 145; 5. Perez 135; Constructors: 1. Mercedes 433.5; 2. Red Bull 397.5; 3. McLaren 240; 4. Ferrari 232.5; 5. Alpine 104.