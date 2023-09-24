ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep and Chetan win in premier MRF Formula 2000 category

September 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

Chetan Korada, winner of race 2 in MRF Formula 2000. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sandeep Kumar and Chetan Korada won a race apiece in the premier MRF Formula 2000 category to headline the concluding day’s proceedings in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National car racing championships here on Sunday.

The other winners today were Jai Prashanth Venkat, Chetan Surineni, Viswas Vijayaraj, Gurunath Meiyappan, Akkineni Anand Prasad, Diljith T.S. and Angad Matharoo in various categories.

The results (Provisional-all 8 laps unless mentioned):

MRF Formula 2000 (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Chetan Korada (16mins, 31.448secs); 2. Sandeep Kumar (16:32.071); 3. Rohaan Madesh (16:32.565). Race-3: 1. Sandeep Kumar (17:16.562); 2. Arya Singh (17:16.821); 3. Chetan Korada (17:22.307).

MRF Formula 1600 (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Veer Sheth (Mumbai) (18.11.448); 2. Suprej Venkat (17:16.350, +1 lap). Race-3: 1. Chetan Surineni (17:34.230); 2. Veer Sheth (17:35.192); 3. Suprej Venkat (17:42.809).

Indian Touring Cars (Race-3): 1. Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts Motorsports) (15:31.253); 2. Biren Pithawala (Team N1) (15:41.733); 3. Ritesh Rai (15:42.157).

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-3): 1. Akkineni Anand Prasad (Team Performance Racing) (15:51.593); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Team Performance Racing) (15:53.351); 3. Yug Italia (16:32.750).

Super Stock (Race-3): 1. Dilijith TS (DTS Racing) (16:55.993); 2. Justin Singh (Redline Racing India) (17:13.108); 3. Jarshan Anand (17:22.891).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-3): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) (15:04.180); 2. Diljith TS (DTS Racing) (15:04.330); 3. Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsports) (15:07.432).

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios, Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Jai Prashanth Venkat (24:36.569); 2. Angad Matharoo (24:36.807); 3. Zahan Commissariat (24:39.118) [All Redline Racing India]. Race-3: 1. Angad Matharoo (16:41.170); 2. Diana Pundole (16:53.827); 3. Zahan Commissariat (17:02.412).

