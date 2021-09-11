Rajini stamps his class, wins in style

CHENNAI

11 September 2021 22:18 IST

Jagan has the last laugh in his battle with Rajiv

Veterans Rajini Krishnan (RACR) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) posted brilliant but contrasting victories in their respective categories to light up the second round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National motorcycle racing championship at the MMRT, here on Saturday.

Rajini, 41, stamped his authority and class while winning the race in the premier Pro-stock 301-400cc category after starting from P6.

On the other hand, Jagan, 31, exchanged leads with arch-rival and pole-sitter Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) in the Pro-stock 165cc before clinching the cliff-hanger with a last-lap overtake with little separating them.

Both Rajini and Jagan thus notched their third consecutive wins in the championship having scored a double apiece in Round-1 last month.

The results (provisional – all six laps unless mentioned):

National Championship: Pro-stock 301-400cc (Race-1): 1. Rajini Krishnan (RACR) (11mins, 21.868secs); 2. P.M. Soorya (Rockers Racing) (11:23.279); 3. Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing) (11:23.414).

Pro-stock 165cc (Race-1): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11:46.731); 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (11:46.778); 3. KY Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11:47.691).

Novice (Stock 165cc) Race-1: 1. Anfal Akdhar (Rockstar Racing) (13:05.852); 2. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (13:05.980); 3. Sarvesh Balappa (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (13:17.967).

One-Make Championship organised by Madras Motor Sports Club:

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup — NSF 250R (Race-1): 1. Kavin Quintal (11:08.113); 2. Mohsin Peramban (11:22.860); 3. Sarthak Chavan (11:22.959 – incl 10-sec penalty for jump start).

CBR 150 (Race-1): 1. Prakash Kamath (13:14.859); 2. Shubankar Joshi (13:23.925); 3. Johann Reeves Emmanuel (13:27.157).

Hornet 2.0 (Race-1): 1. Kevin Kannan (13:26.735); 2. Alwin Sundar (13:35.033); 3. C. Rajkumar (13:35.134).

TVS Apache Open (RR310, Race-1): 1. Navaneeth Kumar (11:49.658); 2. Amarnath Menon (11:50.606); 3. Vivek Pillai (11:50.729).

Rookie (RTR 200, Race-1): 1. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (12:48.856); 2. V. Chiranth (13:04.132); 3. Shreyas Copparam Hareesh (13:04.992).

Girls (RTR 200, Race-1, 5 laps): 1. Rakshitha Dave (11:15.447); 2. Renuka Gajendran (11:30.442); 3. Zigna Pamnani (11:39.959).