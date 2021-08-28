Motorsport

Qatar likely to debut in rejigged F1 calendar

Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 in the Pitlane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Reuters London 28 August 2021 23:11 IST
Updated: 28 August 2021 23:11 IST

Turkey to replace Japan in the new calendar

Formula One published a revised calendar for the remainder of the season on Saturday with the number of races dropping from a record 23 to 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Qatar expected to debut.

The rejig followed this month’s cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka for the second year in a row.

Three races were given new dates and one weekend in late November was left subject to confirmation with Qatar likely to fill it with a first GP at the Losail circuit used regularly by MotoGP.

While Formula One did not mention Qatar on the list, an announcement is expected soon.

The schedule: Sept. 5: Netherlands (Zandvoort); Sept. 12: Italy (Monza); Sept. 26: Russia (Sochi); Oct. 10: Turkey (Istanbul Park); Oct. 24: USA (Austin); Nov. 7: Mexico (Mexico City); Nov. 14: Brazil (Sao Paulo); Nov. 21: Venue TBC; Dec. 5: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah); Dec. 12: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina).

