National Car Racing | Aditya Swaminathan fastest in MRF F2000 category

September 22, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Aditya Swaminathan emerged the fastest in the free practice session for the MRF Formula 2000 category in the second round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship at the MIC on Friday, September 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Aditya Swaminathan set the tone and pace for the second round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 as he emerged fastest in the free practice session for the premier MRF Formula 2000 category at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Friday.

Aditya returned a top time of 1:35.082 seconds, just about outpacing veteran Chetan Korada (1:35.717s).

Meanwhile, Chetan Surineni was the fastest in the MRF Formula 1500 as he stopped the clock at 1:43.649s, well clear of Veer Sheth (1:46.058s).

Earlier, multiple National champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) was the quickest among the touring cars as he put in a hot lap of 1:51.867s after negotiating heavy traffic that had 19 cars on the track at various stages during the 30-minute free practice session.

In the Indian Junior Touring Cars (IJTC) category, Akkineni Anand Prasad (Team Performance Racing), who’s lying second in the championship, topped the time sheets with a best lap of 1:56.079s.

Diljith TS (DTS Racing), who won all three races in the previous round in July, was the quickest in the Super Stock class, putting in a hot lap of 2:04.797s.

