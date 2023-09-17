ADVERTISEMENT

Motorsports | Arfath outpaces Mustafa and Shaik for 2-stroke 131-165cc Super Sport win

September 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

National Motorcycle Drag Racing | Jagathishree tops in girls’ category 

Sports Bureau

Winners of the second round of the National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the MIC on Sunday — Mohammed Arfath, Mohammed Fazil, Abdul Shaik, and Jagathishree. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru riders dominated the second round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship, which was truncated to just five races besides a few practice runs due to incessant rains, at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) here on Sunday.

Mohammed Arfath was the fastest rider of the day as he headed a podium sweep by Bengaluru riders while winning the 2-stroke 131-165cc Super Sport category outpacing Mustafa Siraj Khan and Abdul Shaik.

Mohammed Fazil won the 4-stroke 165cc Super Sport Indian class ahead of Aravind Ganesh and Arfath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Shaik topped the Super Sport 2-stroke 130cc category, with Arfath and R Sirajuddin completing the podium in that order.

Jagathishree (One Racing) won in the Girls (Novice, 165cc) category.

The results (all 4-stroke unless mentioned): 165cc Super Sport Indian: 1. Mohammed Fazil 14.327s; Aravind Ganesh 14.335; 3. Mohammed Arfath 14.482.

Girls (Novice, 165cc): 1. Jagathishree (One Racing) 16.650; 2. Lani Zena (RACR Castrol Power1) 16.920; 3. Soundari (AS Motorsports) 16.949.

Support Race – 165-225cc: 1. R. Balasubramaniam 14.054; 2. M. Badusha 14.484; 3. R. Madhan Kumar 15.037.

2-stroke 165cc Super Sport: 1. Mohammed Arfath 13.187; 2. Mustafa Siraj Khan 13.268; 3. Abdul Shaik 13.283.

2-stroke Up to 130cc: 1. Abdul Shaik 13.438; 2. Mohammed Arfath 13.715; 3. R. Sirajuddin 14.140.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US