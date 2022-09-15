JK Tyre Silver Jubilee racing edition this weekend

Expect a royal battle in the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup that has been changed to a new format, the Pro-Am Series. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The season's opening round of the 25th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam here this weekend.

The championship that has groomed top racing drivers such as Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandhok, Gaurav Gill, Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel, Arjun Maini, Kush Maini and Yash Aradhya will celebrate its Silver Jubilee year.

Obviously, JK Tyre wants to make it extra special. Besides the premier Formula LGB4 and the JK Tyre Novice Cup, this year's edition will have the format of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup changed to the Pro-Am Series with 10 professional and 15 amateur riders competing on the same grid. The other new addition will be the JK Tyre presents Endurance League Cup powered by United CRA.

The FLGB4 grid will witness 25 seasoned racing stars such as Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing), Amir Sayed and T.S. Diljith (both Ahura Racing) and Ruhaan Alva and Mira Erda from Msport battling it out for top honours. But the big name missing will be defending champion Vishnu Prasad. And, that has opened the doors for the rest to kick-start the season in style.

Ruhaan Alva, the Novice Cup defending champion, has also graduated to the FLGB4 and F4 internationally.

Driver of opportunities

“JK Tyre has been the driver of opportunities for the growth of motorsport in India for decades. Motorsports is engrained in our very DNA and we are extremely committed to providing the young and budding talent a wide range of opportunities and a definite platform to grow," said Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsports, JK Tyre.

"Bearing testimony to our commitment is the fact that we are the only manufacturer to have run a championship in India for 25 continuous years. We’re glad to commence the 25th edition of this coveted championship this year and excited to continue to keep growing our legacy," he added.