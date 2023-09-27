Jehan to race for Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E from next year

September 27, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Chennai

Indian racer Jehan Daurvala will make his professional racing debut next year in the FIA Formula E Championship with Maserati MSG Racing.

After four seasons in Formula 2, Daruvala will switch to the single-seater electric series next year, partnering with Maximilian Günther.

The 24-year-old was the reserve driver for Indian team Mahindra Racing this year in Formula E alongside his Formula 2 commitments for MP Motorsport. He will be the second Indian after Karun Chandhok — who raced for Mahindra Racing in the first year in 2014-15 — to enter Formula E.

“I am super excited for my first season in Formula E and my first season as a professional racing driver. I think it will be the hardest challenge in my career, and I am looking forward to it,” said Daruvala after securing the drive.

“I learnt a lot on the sidelines last year because Formula E is very different from what I am used to. But now I am looking forward to being a race driver. Everyone thought I would naturally go to Mahindra, but it was huge when I got the opportunity from Maserati MSG Racing. They are a brand with a lot of heritage.”

Explaining the decision to hire the Indian, team principal James Rossiter said, “he caught my eye when he went third fastest in the rookie test in a Mahindra, which was not very competitive, and ended up seventh overall. That was a clear indication that he has the right skill sets to succeed in Formula E. Also, being a race-winner in Formula 2 speaks for itself, and you can’t underestimate how difficult it is to win a race in F2.”

