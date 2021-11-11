INRC 2021-22 season from next month

Visakhapatnam

11 November 2021 05:03 IST

Only four rounds to be run this year

The 2021-22 season of FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship is set to begin here next month after being hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a couple of postponements due to the pandemic, the premier motorsport event is scheduled to be organised here from December 16 to 18.

Provisional calendar: Round 1: Visakhapatnam, December 16-18.

Round 2: Bengaluru, January 28-30.

Round 3: Coimbatore, February 26-28.

Round 4: MMSC, March 28-30.