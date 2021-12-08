Hamilton not ‘playing fair’ with Verstappen: Ecclestone

Paris

08 December 2021 21:16 IST

Title challenger Max Verstappen has been bullied by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team this season, former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has told AFP.

Verstappen and Hamilton are tied on points heading into the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and Ecclestone believes the pressure of Mercedes’ “psychological game playing” has had a significant bearing on the title race.

Ecclestone —- who over several decades transformed the sport into a global multi-billion-dollar commercial giant — said Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff and Hamilton were “not playing fair.”

“Max is a kid compared to Lewis and the worst thing is Lewis has a massive publicity campaign working for him,” Ecclestone said.

“They have been pushing down all the time on Max and then the race directors have been looking in because Toto goes to the race director.

“Max has more than a race to confront as he has them too on his back because they are bullying him and not playing fair.

“It is psychological game playing.”

Ecclestone, 91, says if it comes down to mind games Hamilton is in the stronger position.

“Max has had a few years of racing but has not had years in the streets like Lewis,” said Ecclestone.

“It has built character and knowing he would win the race with Mercedes being the dominant force over the past few years has made him a much stronger character than Max.

“For Max, this season is the first one he has had a car capable of winning regularly whereas before it was nothing like competitive.”

Ecclestone hopes Sunday will produce a better race than the ‘club race’ he watched last weekend — and he believes the winner will be whoever is “luckiest”.

“It is good for the sport,” he said. “I think people have known full well in previous years who was going to win.

“But this has been an incredible year. This year it has been good to have something a little bit different.

“There is nothing wrong with Lewis, he has done the best he can but he has had a lot of help.”