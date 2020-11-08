Double delight for Raghul and Tijil

On the podium: Raghul Rangasamy, winner of Super Stock Race two, flanked by Alisha Abdullah, left, and Vineet Abhiram, who finished second and third respectively. Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

08 November 2020 22:31 IST

Jhabakh and D’Souza notch up wins in the two premier Indian Touring Cars races

FB Motorsport had a fine day as Hyderabad’s Jeet Jhabakh and Keith D’Souza from Goa, both driving the Volkswagen Polo, notched up victories in the two premier Indian Touring Cars races as the second round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship concluded at the MMRT here on Sunday.

In the limelight

Also in the limelight was Mamallapuram’s Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) who won both the races today in the Super Stock category.

Bengaluru lad Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsport) too completed a double in the Formula LGB class by winning the day’s first of the two races in addition to the one he won on Saturday.

Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) took the honours in the second of today’s Formula LGB race. Chennai’s Chetan Korada and Chandresh Toliafrom Mumbai won a race apiece in the MRF Saloon Car series (Toyota Etios).

Jhabakh, former Volkswagen Ameo and Vento Cup champion, enjoyed a trouble-free run once race leader Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) dropped out of contention with a gearbox issue.

Jhabakh managed to nose ahead of teammate Dhruv Mohite following a brief contact, and gradually extended the lead for a comfortable win, his first of the season, having missed the opening round in February.

Mohite came in second while Arjun was a distant third.

Arjun started fourth on the reverse grid, but cut through to the front in the very first lap and looked set for another win when the gearbox played up.

The results (Provisional, all eight laps unless mentioned):

Indian Touring Cars (Race two, 10 laps): 1. Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) (19 mins, 11.577secs); 2. Dhruv Mohite (FB Motorsport) (19:14.720); 3. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (21:12.781).

Race three: 1.Keith D’Souza (FB Motorsport) (15:22.987); 2. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (15:28.096);3. Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) (15:30.188).

Super Stock (Race two, 10 laps): 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) (20:08.258); 2. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts) (20:30.072); 3. Vineet Abhiram (Race Concepts) (20:52.326).

Race three: 1. Raghul (16:10.165); 2. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts) (16:10.728); 3. Alisha (16:32.717).

MRF Saloon Car Series (Toyota Etios) (Race two, 10 laps): 1. Chetan Korada (Chennai) (21:14.775); 2. A. Balaprasath (Chennai) (21:15.945); 3. T.S. Diljith (Thrissur) (19:12.377+1 lap).

Race three: 1.Chandresh Tolia (Mumbai) (17:18.519); 2. Balaprasath (17:19.306); 3. Diljith (17:28.532).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race three): 1. Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsport) (15:13.237); 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport) (15:13.806); 3. Arya Singh (DTS Racing) (15:19.854).

Race four (10 laps): 1.Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) (20:26.904); 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport) (20:28.587); 3. Arya (20:29.120).