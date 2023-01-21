ADVERTISEMENT

Big wins for Sohil Shah, Arjun Narendran; Sandeep Kumar notches double in VW Polo Cup

January 21, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Chennai:

S. Dipak Ragav

Thrilled: Chennai’s Sandeep Kumar achieved a double in the Volkswagen Polo Cup by winning both races on Saturdays. 

Sohil Shah from Bengaluru and Coimbatore’s Arjun Narendran won their respective races in the two premier categories, the MRF Formula 2000 and the Indian Touring Cars in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Defending champion, Bengaluru’s 19-year-old Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsports) won the Formula LGB 1300 race that was red-flagged after five laps following a crash involving two cars. Meanwhile, Chennai’s Sandeep Kumar achieved a double in the Volkswagen Polo Cup by winning both races on Saturdays.

The results (Provisional):

MRF F2000 (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Sohil Shah (Bengaluru) (12mins, 27.972sec); 2. Mohamed Ryan (Chennai) (12:31.048); 3. T. Sai Sanjay (Salem) (12:36.671).

Indian Touring Cars (Race-1, 10 laps): 1. Arjun Narendran (Coimbatore, Arka Motorsports) (18:56.144); 2. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai, Rayo Racing) (19:03.394); 3. Jeet Jabakh (Hyderabad, Rayo Racing) (19:22.955).

Indian Junior Touring Cars (Race-1, 10 laps): 1. Raja Rajan (Chennai, Performance Racing) (19:30.161); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Performance Racing) (19:31.523); 3. Gurunath Meiyappan (Chennai, Race Concepts) (19:31.882).

Super Stock (Race-1, 9 laps): 1. Ritesh Rai (Chennai, Performance Racing) (18:59.178); 2. Narendran S (Chennai, Redline Racing) (19:15.744); 3. Dilijith TS (Thrissur, DTS Racing) (19:16.928).

MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Justin Singh (Gurugram) (16:31.126); 2. Diana Pundole (Pune) (16:36.109); 3. Zahan Commissariat (Mumbai) (16:44.802).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1, 5 laps): 1. Tijil Rao (Bengaluru, Momentum Motorsports) (09:35.064); 2. Viswas Vijayraj (Nellore, DTS Racing) (09:35.418); 3. Vinith Kumar (Tirupur, DTS Racing) (09:35.871).

Volkswagen Polo Cup (Race-1, 8 laps): 1. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) (15:43.450); 2. Pratik Sonawane (Mumbai) (15:49.732); 3. Jeet Jabakh (Hyderabad) (15:51.490).

Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) (19:47.287); 2. Raaj Bakharu (Mumbai) (19:54.806); 3. Pratik Sonawane (Mumbai) (19:55.983).

