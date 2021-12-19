Bahrain karting | Kyle wins silver, does India proud

Moment to cherish: Kyle Kumaran, who finished second, seen with his mechanic Shiju Thazha.

Sakhir (Bahrain)

19 December 2021

Becomes the first from the country to achieve the feat

Peregrine Racing’s Kyle Aditya Kumaran did India proud by winning the silver in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Final, the annual karting competition for Rotax National champions from over 100 countries, at the Bahrain International karting circuit on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old from Tiruchi, took part in the DD2 shifter class and finished third in the pre-final to qualify for the 36-grid Grand Final, where he took the silver.

Cherish forever

“Seeing the Indian flag on the podium is a proud moment and I will cherish forever. I am grateful to my teams Dojomoto and Peregrine Racing, and to all my well-wishers and family, especially my biggest cheerleaders, mom and dad,” said Kyle, who finished the 21-lap final race third clocking 18:41.392s.

He was promoted to second place after penalties were applied.

Martun van Leeuwen (Netherlands) won the gold and Patriks Noels (Latvia) came third behind the Indian.

“Kyle is talented and his hard work and dedication brought laurels for India. We were expecting it and it is a dream come true for the first karting medal at a world event,” said Peregrine Team Principal Madesh Lakshman, who facilitated Kumaran’s participation in the senior National championship where Kyle won a ticket to the Grand Finals.

“Getting a silver in a very competitive field is a fantastic achievement. Kyle made India extremely proud. It’s a moment to celebrate. I congratulate Kyle and his family,” said FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim.