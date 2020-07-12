Another poor weekend for Daruvala

12 July 2020 21:15 IST

Jehan Daruvala had yet another poor weekend in the FIA Formula 2 championship race at Spielberg, finishing 12th and ninth in the two races on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The India, part of the Red Bull Racing F1 team’s junior driver programme, is yet to score a point in the championship after four races even as teammate Yuki Tsunoda got a second-place finish in the first race on Saturday.

