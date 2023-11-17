A big test awaits Ruhaan in LGB Formula 4 class

November 17, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Coimbatore

LGB Formula 4 championship leader Ruhaan Alva of MSport will face the biggest test as the Dark Don Racing machines are expected to roar like never before when the final round of the 26th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship gets underway at the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam here on Friday.

Bengaluru’s Ruhaan, gunning for his maiden national championship title in this category, is confident of tackling the threat from the terrific trio of Arya Singh, Tijil Rao and T.S. Diljith from Team Dark Don.

Ruhaan is sitting on top of the table with 52 points and close on his heels are Kolkata’s Arya (46 points). The latter was in total command in the penultimate round at the same venue last month and he will certainly wish to go flat out to upset the calculations of the former going into the last leg.

The fight in the JK Tyre Novice Cup may witness a close finish as well between Arjun S. Nair (44pts) and Joel Joseph (33pts) of DTS Racing. Arjun from Bengaluru dominated the second round but Joel has the ability to turn the tide in his favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s more in store for the bike racing fans in the JK Tyre Presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup and the 250 Cup. A three-way contest between Bengaluru stars Abhishek Vasudev (29pts), Jagadeesh Nagaraj (25pts) and Ullas S. Nanda (22pts) is on the cards. Only a few points separate the top three and it’s going to be a fight to the finish in the RE Continental GT Cup.

But Sarvesh Hallapa of Hubbali may not have to sweat much in the JK Tyre presents 250 Cup. He needs to finish the race to have his hands on the trophy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.