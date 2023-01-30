ADVERTISEMENT

Leicester agree short-term deal for Tete

January 30, 2023 02:50 am | Updated January 29, 2023 10:42 pm IST - London

The winger scored six goals in 17 appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season

AFP

Leicester have bolstered their attacking options for a Premier League survival fight with the signing of Brazilian under-23 international Tete until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk, but has been at Lyon since March 2022 under the FIFA ruling which allowed all foreign players to suspend their contracts in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

As it stands, he is due to return to Shakhtar on July 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The winger scored six goals in 17 appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1 this season.

"I'm really happy to be here. I've had a look at the pitch and the stadium, it's beautiful and I can already imagine what it'll be like with a lot of fans," Tete told the Leicester website.

"I hope to score a lot of goals and assists."

Leicester sit just one point above the Premier League relegation zone in 14th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US