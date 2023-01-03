Krishna Prasad’s double ton puts Kerala in command

January 03, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Captain Krishna Prasad’s double century (254) and his 314-run first wicket stand with Anand Krishnan (150) saw Kerala bat out Nagaland in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy cricket tournament at the KCA stadium here on Monday.

After bunding out Nagaland for 160, Kerala batters made merry and piled up 609 for four before declaring the innings. Apart from Krishna Prasad’s and Anand Krishnan’s centuries, Varun Nayanar (90) and Rohan Nair (65) hit half-centuries. At stumps on second day Nagaland was struggling at 32 for three.

The scores

Nagaland 160 & 32/3 in 15 overs v Kerala 609/4 decl. in 103.5 overs (Krishna Prasad 254, Anand Krishnan 150, Varun Nayanar 90, Rohan Nair 65, Abdul Bazith 34).

Chalakudy: Sangeeth Sagar’s century (100) enabled BK 55 to defeat Loongs CA by 59 runs in the Milton & Muelin D’Silva memorial all-Kerala under-19 cricket tournament here on Monday.

In other matches, Shines CA scored an eight-run win over Baijus CA while Tripunithura CC defeated Renji CC by seven wickets.

The scores

BK 55 193/6 in 20 overs (Sangeeth Sagar 100, V.S. Abhiram 3/33) bt Loongs CA 134 in 18.4 overs (Madhav Nair 41, V.S. Abhiram 3/22).

Shines CA 155/9 in 18 overs (Georgie 27) bt Baijus CA 149/5 in 18 overs (Roshan Nair 67, Fayaz Reens 39, Madhav Krishna 2/3).

Renji CC 161/7 in 20 overs (Dhanush Kalanand 81, Govind D.Pai 3/33) lost to Tripunithura CC 162/3 in 16.1 overs (Adithya Ramesh Kumar 54, Amay Manoj 43, G.Ananthakrishnan 3/33).

