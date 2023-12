December 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

TAURANGA (NEW ZEALAND)

India’s World No. 63 S. Velavan upset World No. 46 Shahjahan Khan of Pakistan 11-5, 11-1, 5-11, 9-11, 11-9 while World No. 70 Abhay Singh of India put it across USA’s World No. 54 Andrew Douglas 11-7, 4-11, 11-13, 11-5, 11-4 in the men’s first round of the Lucino Vanities-New Zealand squash open here.

Velavan will next take on top seed Paul Coll of New Zealand and Abhay will meet Baptiste Masotti of France, seeded five.

